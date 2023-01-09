Estonia's major parties to unveil candidate lists and programs this weekend

Most of Estonia's major political parties will hold their electoral congresses this coming weekend. Reform, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the Center Party and Eesti 200 are all set to confirm their candidate lists and programs for the upcoming Riigikogu elections.

On January 14, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) will hold its electoral congress in the Jõhvi concert hall, where the party will reveal its lists of candidates for the upcoming Riigikogu elections and approve its election program. The party's 2023 election slogan will also be announced.

On the same day, the Reform Party holds its congress and general assembly. The party's election program will be unveiled and candidate lists approved.

The Center Party will also hold its council and electoral congress on Saturday, where the party's district and national lists, as well as its 2023 election platform are set to be presented.

However, Eesti 200's electoral congress will take place on Sunday January 15. The party's election program, electoral lists and campaign slogan will all be revealed.

The date of EKRE's electoral congress has not yet been decided. According to part spokesperson Holger Berg, it will most likely take place in the second half of January.

Leader of the Estonian Greens, Johanna Maria Tõugu, said that the party will approve their electoral lists and program on January 18.

Parempoolsed is set to organize its opening event of its election campaign on January 21.

According to Isamaa General Secretary Priit Sibul, the party's leadership will meet this Tuesday, when a decision will be made about whether to hold its congress on January 21 or 28.

According to electoral procedure, the final date for candidates to be registered for participation in the Riigikogu elections is January 19.

