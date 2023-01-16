Nikolai Degtjarenko named Greens' top candidate in Harju, Rapla counties

The Estonian Greens' top candidate in Electoral District 4 — Harju and Rapla counties — Estonia's biggest, will be Nikolai Degtjarenko, ex-member of the Center Party and former leader of the Savisaar Election Alliance in Maardu.

To date, Degtjarenko, currently a member of Maardu City Council, has also previously served on Tallinn City Council as well as in the Mustamäe city district government.

"The Estonian Greens represent precisely that political power which is capable of bringing new people with fresh views and interesting ideas into parliament," Degtjarenko said according to the party. "Estonia deserves a better fate than being a zoo of political dinosaurs."

In the 2019 local government elections, Degtjarenko ran for office in Maardu on the Savisaar Election Alliance list.

At the time, he stated, among other things, that during the "Savisaar era" — i.e. when Center Party founding member and longtime chair Edgar Savisaar still led the party — voters supported Center "because of its socioeconomic program, its desire to develop cooperation with Russia, for its objection to the militarization of the Baltic states."

In the 2021 local elections, Degtjarenko ran for office in the electoral alliance Maardu Hääl – Golos Maardu.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

