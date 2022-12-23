Reform Party approves social program for March elections

News
Signe Riisalo.
Signe Riisalo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The board of the ruling Reform Party has approved principles in its social affairs program for the general elections. Among other pledges, the party promises to pass the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act.

"Estonia cannot continue to discriminate against families based on the cohabitation of two same-sex people. All public services and benefits need to be equally available to same-sex couples and traditional spouses," the program reads.

The Reform Party also wants to restore the joint income tax return of spouses and extend the opportunity to registered partners.

A digital instrument to help employers reduce the gender wage gap is also planned.

Head of the party's social policy working group, Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo said that people's health problems need to be solved as quickly as possible.

"For this purpose, we need to improve family medicine by making sure practices have enough nurses, other specialists and staff to tackle people's health problems as a team. We must also ensure every Estonian resident has access to first contact medical care and screenings to diagnose and treat problems early on," Riisalo said.

To remedy the problem of medical staff shortage, Riisalo said worthy pay needs to be offered to medical professionals, especially in fields where specialists are in short supply today.

"We want to considerably boost nurse and specialist doctor training, also by paying [universities] more per study place. We will be inviting back medical workers who have left the system, offering them retraining where necessary," Riisalo said.

The Reform Party wants to base sickness and care leave benefits of parents coming out of the parent's pay period on their level of salary. "The sickness and care leave benefits of parents just out of the parent's pay period is [currently] based on minimum salary, which puts parents of small children in a difficult situation where they have to choose between a loss in income and the child's health. From the point of view of family policy, it is important to support the well-being of families with children and ensure flexible working conditions," Riisalo remarked.

"To ensure availability of mental health services, psychological counseling must be available on the community level before the person reaches the medical system in cooperation between family doctors and the local government. This is important to prevent people developing a serious need for help and keeping them active in society," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander, Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:38

New snow leopard arrives at Tallinn Zoo

19:22

State fleet names new manager

18:18

Tallinn public transport running on Sunday timetable over holidays

17:51

Estonia sends more military equipment to Ukraine

17:13

Finance minister: Elektrilevi separation decision may come before elections

16:30

Expert: Zelenskyy wanted to show that Putin has no place in world politics

15:58

Locals in Vändra collect truckloads of aid to send to Ukraine

15:08

Meteorologist: No new snowfall for Christmas but nice, crisp conditions

14:40

Peculiar credit card fraud: Customs confiscates package never ordered

14:26

Reform Party approves social program for March elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

22.12

Settle in Estonia: Language study essential to make most of opportunities

22.12

President refuses to promulgate law to hike family benefits

22.12

Experts skeptical over Russian northwest military district expansion pledge

22.12

Estonia's largest energy consumer halts production over prices

22.12

Eesti Energia: Prime minister's charge of delay tactics 'incomprehensible'

10:57

Apartment sales statistics could be painting falsely optimistic picture

12:58

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: