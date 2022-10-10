Parempoolsed party counts several high-ranking EU officials as members

The newly-incorporated Parempoolsed party includes among its ranks several current and former, high-ranking European Union officials, the publication of its list of members revealed Monday.

The party, originally founded around dissident members of Isamaa and with former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling as its leader, includes Henrik Hololei, Director General of the EU's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, a high ranking EU position, in its ranks, while other names to have appeared on the party's recently published list include currentDeputy Permanent Representative of Estonia to the EU Marten Kokk and two diplomats who previously worked in the same position between 2004, and 2012, namely Gert Antsu and Tiit Naber.

Tõnu Pihelga, also appears on the Parempoolsed list of members.

The party was officially founded on August 18 though existed as a faction from last year, was officially registered at Tartu County Court on Friday and appeared on the commercial register as publicly-available information on Monday.

A party must have a minimum of 500 members to be legally recognized as such.

So far, the Parempoolsed have not troubled the ratings particularly, polling at below 2 percent in the first party political surveys to include it as an option to respondents.

The general election is on March 5 2023.

--

