Emor ratings: Reform in the lead, Center losing ground

The ruling Reform Party continues to dominate the Kantar Emor poll commissioned by ERR, with coalition partner the Center Party losing ground.

The Kantar Emor ratings saw no major changes since March. The Reform Party continues as the most popular choice with 25 percent of the vote in April. The party clocked a rating of 26 percent in March and 20 percent in February.

Coming in second is non-parliamentary Eesti 200 that had the support of 21 percent of respondents in April, up from 19 percent last month.

Opposition leader the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is in third place and matched its March rating of 18 percent in April, coming down from 22 percent earlier in the year.

The Center Party has to settle for fourth place in April on 16 percent. The party has been losing supporters since the start of the year when it had a rating of 20 percent in January and February.

The four leading parties are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9 percent and Isamaa on 7 percent. Both parties managed to gain a point since March.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens matched their March score of 4 percent in April.

The coalition had the support of 41 percent of people (44 percent in March), while the three opposition parties had 34 percent between them (32 percent in March).

Center losing to SDE and Isamaa among Estonian voters

Estonian respondents gave Reform 29 percent, Eesti 200 roughly 21 percent and EKRE close to 20 percent.

Only 8 percent of ethnic Estonian voters supported Center, behind both SDE and Isamaa on 9 percent.

The Center Party had 43 percent of the non-ethnic Estonian vote, with Eesti 200 taking 22 percent. The Reform Party took 9 percent and EKRE 12 percent in the voter group.

Support by region

The Center Party is the most popular in the capital Tallinn on 27 percent, followed by Eesti 200 and the Reform Party on 22 and 20 percent respectively. EKRE had 14 percent of the capital's vote.

Support for Center (25 percent), Eesti 200 (24 percent) and Reform Party (20 percent) was close in Ida-Viru County.

Harju and Rapla counties that yield the most Riigikogu mandates see Reform on top (26 percent), followed by Eesti 200 (22 percent) and EKRE (19 percent).

Reform had 33 percent of the vote in Pärnu, Lääne and Saare counties, EKRE 24 percent.

The "squirrels" (Reform Party mascot – ed.) are also in the lead in Southern Estonia (25 percent), followed by Eesti 200 (21 percent) and EKRE (19 percent).

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,495 eligible citizens between April 14-20. Half of respondents were interviewed over the phone and half online. Emor only presents data for voters who had a clear preference, which makes the result comparable to Riigikogu elections. In April, 28 percent of people question did not have a clear preference, up from 26 percent in March.

--

