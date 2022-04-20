Ukrainian parliament members visit Estonia

Members of the Ukrainian parliament visit Estonia on Wednesday to discuss bilateral support between the two countries.

Verkhovna Rada members met Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Riigikogu Speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) and other members of the governemnt.

After their meeting, Kallas said the delegates discussed support during the war, what can be done in the future and reconsrtruction.

Good to welcome @ua_parliament delegation in Tallinn.



Discussed what more we can do to support in light of Russia's renewed assault on eastern Ukraine and for future build-up efforts.



Important investigations ongoing into Russia's crimes which show clear signs of genocide. pic.twitter.com/t7pbG5KDR7 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 20, 2022

The delegates gifted Ratas a set of stamps depicting the infamous scene from Snake Island.

The speaker told them everything possible needs to be done to support the Ukrainian state and its people.

"We support the provision of military and humanitarian aid and the tightening of sanctions, but that is not enough - we need to involve our partners and allies even more actively. We must all do more until Ukraine wins this war, "he said.

Ukrainian Snake Island stamps gifted to Speaker Jüri Ratas by delegates from the Ukrainian parliament. Source: Eric Peinar

The MPs also met with head of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) who said the meeting was "excellent".

"So glad to see friends alive and full of energy to fight for the victory. Also on the international arena mounting vital support for Ukraine. Ukraine can firmly count on Estonia," he wrote on social media.

An excellent meeting with the members of @verkhovna_rada in Tallinn today. So glad to see friends alive and full of energy to fight for the victory. Also on international arena mounting vital support for . Ukraine can firmly count on Estonia. pic.twitter.com/U9rRZhiUDC — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) April 20, 2022

Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa said: "We highly appreciate Estonia's tremendous political, military, humanitarian and financial support. Thank you, dear friends, for standing with Ukraine."

