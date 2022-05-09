Justice minister marks end of Second World War at Maarjamäe

Flowers left at Maarjamäe on May 8, 2022.
Flowers left at Maarjamäe on May 8, 2022. Source: ERR
The end of the Second World War was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Maarjamäe Memorial Complex on Sunday.

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) and Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Marianna Betsa both laid floral tributes at the Victims of Communism Memorial.

"We remember the people who were the victims of the Second World War. These are the people who fought on whatever side. These are the children, these are the women, the families, whose homes were destroyed, who overcame the war. All the victims of war," said Lauri.

The victims of the war in Ukraine were also remembered. The Ukrainian ambassador said the community attended the events planned by the Estonians but also to remember those suffering today.

"And to pay tribute to all those Ukrainians who are dying now, who have died during these 74 days of Russian aggression," she said.

Editor: Helen Wright

