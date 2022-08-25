Estonian MPs Tamm, Lotman join European colleagues for visit to Ukraine

Chair of the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Raivo Tamm (Isamaa) and MP Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa) visited Kyiv and liberated areas of Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the "United for Ukraine" (U4U) global network of MPs.

Tamm saw this week's visit as a way to assure Ukrainian leaders that they are supported and that people are ready to contribute toward the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"The focal topic of the visit was Ukraine's accession to the EU and the necessary steps to continue with this process," the committee chair said. "For me, this offered the opportunity to share Estonia's experiences with the EU accession process with my Ukrainian colleagues."

Following a years-long process and referendum held in September 2003, Estonia formally joined the European Union on May 1, 2004.

The delegation met in Kyiv with Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk as well as other Verkhovna Rada committee chairs and members.

The MPs also met with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

Had a great pleasure of meeting friends of Ukraine from parliaments all around Europe #United4Ukraine.

Your physical presence in Kyiv as we expect major russian attacks & provocations is much appreciated. @AndriusKubilius @ZygisPavilionis pic.twitter.com/fCBlMpX93V — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) August 24, 2022

Visiting MPs were also taken to liberated areas including Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka.

This week's U4U delegation included nearly 30 MPs and MEPs from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain and the U.K.

--

