Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over documents to press forward with the country's European Union accession process on Sunday.

The EU's top representative to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, an Estonian diplomat, accepted answers to a questionnaire presented to Zelenskyy by EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen less than two weeks ago.

He said he was "honored to receive" the answers and that it is "another step on Ukraine's EU path".

"Extraordinary times take extraordinary steps and extraordinary speed," he wrote on social media after the meeting.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's movement towards the EU is taking place at a "very tragic time" when Ukrainians are ​​losing their lives, the president was quoted as saying.

"We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. Then the next, the final stage will begin. We strongly believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price they have paid on the path towards independence and democracy," Zelenskyy said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are calling for Ukraine to be given an accelerated process to join the European Union.

