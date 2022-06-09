Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan

News
Riina Kionka.
Riina Kionka. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Estonian diplomat Riina Kionka, who is currently serving as EU ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, has been appointed the EU's next ambassador to Pakistan.

Kionka was appointed to the position by European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The names of 31 new heads of EU  delegations were published Wednesday.

Kionka, who has also previously worked as chief foreign policy adviser to President of the European Council Donald Tusk, was appointed EU ambassador to the Republic of South Africa in July 2019.

Kionka was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1960. In 1983, she graduated from the James Madison College of Michigan State University with double bachelor's degrees in international relations and German literature, which were followed by an MA in political science from Columbia University in 1986.

In 1993, Kionka began working for Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and completed her PhD on Estonian politics after returning to the U.S. in 1996.

From 2000-2004, she served as Estonian ambassador to Germany, and upon returning to Estonia served as the MFA's undersecretary for EU affairs.

On July 1, 2005, Kionka began work at a transatlantic relations, human rights and UN directorate under the Council of the European Union, where she directed the department that developed the EU's common foreign policy positions regarding the United States and Canada. In 2007, then-High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Javier Solana named Kionka his personal representative for human rights.

She has also worked as head of the Central Asia Division of the European External Action Service (EEAS). In 2014, she was invited to join Donald Tusk's cabinet as chief foreign policy adviser.

Two other Estonian diplomats are currently serving as EU ambassadors abroad: Matti Maasikas has served as EU ambassador to Ukraine since 2019, and Tiina Intelmann as EU ambassador to Somalia since September 2021.

From 2014-2017, Intelmann had served as EU ambassador to Liberia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan

11:57

First lady Sirje Karis steps down as Tartu city museum director

11:31

Isamaa deputy chair hints at decision to enter coalition talks with Reform

11:02

Supermarket chains closely guarding e-store turnover figures

10:37

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

09:55

Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

08:51

Second reading of family benefits bill still ongoing

08:27

Gallery: British embassy event marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

08.06

Isamaa: No surprises at party meetings

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

07.06

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

08.06

EKRE accepts Center offer for coalition talks, seeks prime minister seat

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: