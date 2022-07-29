Estonian expert Mailin Aasmäe to join civilian EU mission to Moldova

Estonian communications expert Mailin Aasmäe is joining the EU's Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) to Moldova next month, where she will be working as a communications official.

In her new position, Aasmäe, who has nearly 15 years of experience in the field, will cover the work and activities of experts as well as develop media relations in Moldova, which officially gained EU candidate country status last month, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"As a fresh EU candidate country, Moldova has a clear goal, and the role of these kinds of missions is more important than ever," Aasmäe said regarding the EUBAM mission.

"I think it's remarkable that the process of joining the EU in Moldova is currently being led by two women — President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita," she continued. "It is a window of opportunity for Moldova that has admittedly opened during a very complicated period geopolitically, and as an Estonian, I am very happy to be here now."

Aasmäe previously served as communications director for the Estonian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and as spokesperson for the Office of the President under President Kersti Kaljulaid. She also has previous experience working at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), the Ministry of Finance and the Supreme Court of Estonia.

Estonia is dispatching experts to international civilian missions to help prevent and manage international conflicts in the country's immediate neighborhood and beyond, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Coordinated by the ministry, eight experts posted by Estonia are currently working with various international civilian missions, including EU missions in Ukraine, Georgia, Somalia, Iraq and Palestinian territory as well as the UN mission UNMIK in Kosovo.

Launched by a joint memorandum between the European Commission, Moldova and Ukraine in 2005, the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) is aimed at advancing cooperation between border guard and customs agencies as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Moldova and Ukraine were both conferred EU candidate country status by the European Council on June 23.

--

