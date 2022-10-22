ERR in Georgia: Stalin still revered in city of birth

News
Cards depicting Stalin on sale in Gori.
Cards depicting Stalin on sale in Gori. Source: ERR
News

It is believed in controversial Georgia that the local army could withstand an attack from Russia despite its seemingly pro-Moscow government, while Stalin is still revered in the city where he was born.

In Gori, the birthplace of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin, tourists pose in front of a museum dedicated to the despot, with Stalin-themed souvenirs on sale.

The destroyer of millions of lives is still considered a great man in Gori.

"People are proud of him and love him. We don't have to close the Stalin museum. The younger generation considers him a cult figure, while the old believe he did what needed to be done at the time," local resident Gena said.

"I believe he was and remains a hero. He stopped fascism and won the Second World War," Sofo found.

"I believe he was a good person, Stalin was a good man. I think he was a hero and a brilliant human being," Bada shared.

A Russian military base in occupied South Ossetia can be seen on the road from Gori to Tbilisi. How good is the Georgian army today?

"Our soldiers are highly motivated to defend our territory – that I know for a fact. We have the long-term U.S. program we've been following for 20 years. We have Javelins, we have PZRK anti-tank weapons, the Stingers, just like the Ukrainians had at first. Meaning that irrespective of who is in power in Georgia, I would advise Russia against invading our cities, especially considering the state it is in," said Gela Vasadze, expert at the Georgian Strategic Analysis Center.

Georgia is a country full of controversy. Opposition leader, former President Mikheil Saakashvili is in jail and a political refugee from Russia is demanding his freedom.

"I'm a political refugee from Yekaterinburg, Russia. I fought the Putin regime there, came here for what I believed was freedom and democracy but it turns out they're playing the same game here. The land is completely seized... can you see the fences behind us," Rafael from Russia said, pointing to the government building he was protesting in front of. "Collaborators, a pro-Putin government is inside," he said.

Observers suggest that Georgia will not see change until Ukraine wins the war against Russia. Until then, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili will remain in power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:22

Estonia short on speech therapists with skills to help stuttering adults

11:59

Gallery: Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Finnish musicians open new series

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

11:01

ERR in Georgia: Stalin still revered in city of birth

10:23

Foreign ministry: New Russia sanctions need to be imposed post haste

10:06

Historian: The monument resembles the old Päts who perpetrated a coup

09:31

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

09:01

Tänak fourth at Catalunya after Friday

08:42

Party leaders to mostly run in Harju County at Riigikogu elections

21.10

Eesti Energia still planning to develop CO2 capture technology

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

21.10

Rainer Saks: Blowing the Kakhovka Dam would force Russians back

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

21.10

Latvian parliament sets aside bill to reinstate conscription

21.10

Gallery: British tanks arrive in Saaremaa for military exercise

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

21.10

Gallery: President Konstantin Päts memorial unveiled in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: