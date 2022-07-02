Estonian EU ambassador hands credentials to president of Pakistan

European Union Ambassador Riina Kionka presented her credentials to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Friday.

Kionka arrived at the ceremony in an open-topped horse-drawn carriage flanked by mounted guards. She is the EU's top diplomat in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of the European Union, Ms. Riina Kionka, presented her credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/9jSYP0Y3n3 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 1, 2022

Kionka has previously served as EU ambassador in South Africa, chief foreign policy advisor to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (2014- 2019) and led the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Before moving to work in EU Institutions, she worked at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kionka has a Ph.D. in International Relations from Columbia University in New York City.

