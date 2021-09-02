Estonian diplomat leading EU's embassy in Somalia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tiina Intelmann Source: Välisministeerium
News

Estonia's former ambassador to the UK Tiina Intelmann is now leading the European Union embassy in Somalia. Intelmann is the third Estonian to lead an EU foreign embassy.

"The EU in cooperation with the UN and the African Union is leading the project of strengthening the national structures and internal security in Somalia helping the country fight against pirating and terrorism," Intelamnn said. "The EU is an important donor for Somalia in development cooperation and humanitarian aid."

Somalia is in the Eastern part of Africa and located on strategically important sea and cargo routes. There are three EU's security and defense missions in the country.

From 2014-2017, Intelmann was the leader of the EU's delegation in Liberia and she has worked at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1991.

From 1999 to 2002, she was the permanent representative of the European Security and Cooperation Organization in Vienna. From 2005-2011, she was a representative at the UN.

Other Estonian diplomats to lead EU Representations are Matti Maasikas, EU Ambassador in Ukraine, and Riina Kionka who was appointed EU Ambassador in South Africa in 2019.

Previously, Aivo Orav served as the EU Ambassador to Northern Macedonia in 2012–2016. He is currently the head of the Estonian Mission to the European Union.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Prosecutor's office sends Seredenko case to court

16:36

LRT: Lukashenko denies interest in Baltic states

16:02

Estonian diplomat leading EU's embassy in Somalia

15:30

Regional daily Lääne Elu Editor-in-chief Kaire Reiljan joins press council

15:23

Hospital chief standing in Tallinn local elections for Center Party

14:53

Pensionikeskus starts making second pillar fund payouts

14:32

Eesti Laul 2022 open for entries

13:53

Estonia puiestee partially closed to traffic this weekend

13:23

As soon as partner is found Estonia ferry wreck investigation continues

12:47

National museum looking for new director to replace Alar Karis

12:14

Industrial production grew by 10 percent on year in July

11:43

National volleyball team loses to Latvia in Eurovolley 2021 opening match

11:12

PPA to make vaccination mandatory for staff

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

10:21

State to contact 20,000 Ida-Viru County unvaccinated senior citizens

10:10

Football club prepared to give up site next to Maarjamäe memorial Updated

09:16

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

08:43

Experts: President Kaljulaid's foreign policy was successful

08:13

Kajar Kase: Shocking success of presidential election

01.09

Kersti Kaljulaid: I will continue in public life post-presidency

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Survey: HIV cases have stabilized at high level in Estonia

31.08

Alar Karis elected President of Estonia

01.09

Finland and Estonia create network of hiking areas

01.09

Kersti Kaljulaid: I will continue in public life post-presidency

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

01.09

Video: Alar Karis as a country musician

01.09

Pharmacies launch coronavirus rapid testing service

01.09

European leaders congratulate Karis

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: