EU ambassador Matti Maasikas returns to Kyiv

Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, the European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas has returned to Kyiv.

Over the past week, several diplomats from EU countries returned to the Ukrainian capital after Russian forces retreated from the north of the country.

The majority relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine and then to Poland soon after the outbreak of war on February 24.

"EU Ambassador Matti Maasikas is returning to Kyiv to enhance EU presence and ensure support to our Ukrainian partners," a European Union spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.

EU Ambassador @MattiMaasikas is returning to Kyiv to enhance EU presence and ensure support to our Ukrainian partners. We #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/aXT0k3S4Ci — European External Action Service - EEAS (@eu_eeas) April 9, 2022

Maasikas arrived on Friday and accompanied EU President Ursula von der Leyen and high diplomat Josep Borrell on a visit to the country.

"So happy to be back in Kyiv," the diplomat tweeted, before tweeting a photo of the EU flag flying.

--

