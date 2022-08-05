Gallery: Foreign minister visits Chernobyl power plant, Hostomel Airport

Urmas Reinsalu visits Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl.
Minster of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) visited the Chornobyl power plant and the destroyed Hostomel Airport during his visit to Ukraine this week.

"Today I visited the Hostomel Airport and the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl and witnessed first-hand the destruction Russia has caused in Ukraine with its brutal war," the minister said in a statement on Thursday, the 162nd day of the war.

"It is our duty to continue supporting Ukraine until Russia loses this genocidal war; a war in which eight people waiting for the bus in Donetsk were killed by Russia today. Four more people, including three children, were wounded."

In February, Hostomel Airport, and the largest plane in the world Mriya, an  Antonov AN-225, were destroyed by Russian forces. They also occupied the Chornobyl power plant.

During his first visit abroad as foreign minister, Reinsalu also met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during his visit.

He said the west must send more weapons to Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

Editor: Helen Wright

Gallery: Foreign minister visits Chernobyl power plant, Hostomel Airport

