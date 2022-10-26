Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

Fermi Energia, which is developing a nuclear power station in Estonia, will start preliminary geological study at one of the possible sites for a compact reactor in the village of Letipea, municipality of Viru-Nigula.

In November, Steiger Engineering will drill three 90 mm diameter holes at depths of 25, 60 and 80 meters to investigate the geological characteristics of the area, the company reported.

"A good understanding of the geological formations will allow us to plan more precisely and avoid construction risks, should the nation make a fundamental decision in favor of nuclear power in 2024," Teet Nurmeoja, the head of the Fermi Energy construction program, said.

"This is a preliminary investigation that only provides a broad overview of the geology of the potential site. The decision on whether or not to build the plant can be made only after national in-depth studies are completed, as well as the identification of a suitable site within the context of national specific planning," Nurmeoja added.

According to the interim report of the government working group on nuclear energy, Estonia could have a nuclear power plant by 2035 or even sooner.

However, government and parliamentary approval will be required after the group issues its final report in 2024.

A plant with up to four modular reactors could have a total capacity of 1200 megawatt (MW).

Fermi Energia has been planning to build a nuclear power plant in Estonia for several years.

