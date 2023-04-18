Fermi Energia not planning to study other nuclear power plant locations

News
Fermi Energy press briefing at the Kunda Cement Museum, 17.04.2023.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

Fermi Energia, the sole developer of a nuclear power plant in Estonia to date, has chosen two of the 15 sites designated by the state as potential locations for a nuclear power plant. Once the state's decision is clarified, the company will study other potential locations as well.

As potential facility locations, Fermi Energia investigated the Kunda region of Lääne-Viru County and the Aidu-Toila region of Ida-Viru County. In the National Spatial Analysis, these two locations were also among the 15 potential nuclear power plant locations. Fermi Energia has no intentions to expand its study areas at this time.

"It is evident from the state's report that that in addition to the present analysis, they intend to rank all of the locations in the next phase. Fermi Energia board member Diana Revjako said, "We are awaiting the moment when the state decides which of these 15 locations is the most viable, and based on that, we will move forward with our plans."

The timing of a more detailed study of the areas identified in the preliminary analysis, which would rank the candidate counties and identify the most promising ones, depends on the decision of the government and the Riigikogu concerning the country's adoption of nuclear energy.

Reelika Runnel, coordinator of the nuclear energy study group at the ministry of the environment, said that they have no plans to conduct a more comprehensive assessments of the sites this year.

Earlier this year, the model of a 300 MW boiling water reactor that Fermi Energia judged the best fit for Estonia was chosen.

The government should determine whether a nuclear power plant can be built in Estonia in 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:18

Sweden discussing proposal to raise MS Estonia's bow ramp

20:57

Estonian FM visits Finland on first official foreign trip Updated

20:43

Health Insurance Fund shortfall could reach €200 million

19:37

Cooperation with Nordica brings new airline, Marabu, to Estonia

19:15

Haapsalu Early Music Festival announces anniversary program

18:45

Estonian Minister of Education hires 19-year-old adviser

18:15

Fermi Energia not planning to study other nuclear power plant locations

17:46

Michal considers politicians' holdings in companies to be a sign of trust

17:16

Helsinki hosts inaugural Baltic performing arts festival

17:00

Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: