Fermi Energia not planning to study other nuclear power plant locations

Fermi Energia, the sole developer of a nuclear power plant in Estonia to date, has chosen two of the 15 sites designated by the state as potential locations for a nuclear power plant. Once the state's decision is clarified, the company will study other potential locations as well.

As potential facility locations, Fermi Energia investigated the Kunda region of Lääne-Viru County and the Aidu-Toila region of Ida-Viru County. In the National Spatial Analysis, these two locations were also among the 15 potential nuclear power plant locations. Fermi Energia has no intentions to expand its study areas at this time.

"It is evident from the state's report that that in addition to the present analysis, they intend to rank all of the locations in the next phase. Fermi Energia board member Diana Revjako said, "We are awaiting the moment when the state decides which of these 15 locations is the most viable, and based on that, we will move forward with our plans."

The timing of a more detailed study of the areas identified in the preliminary analysis, which would rank the candidate counties and identify the most promising ones, depends on the decision of the government and the Riigikogu concerning the country's adoption of nuclear energy.

Reelika Runnel, coordinator of the nuclear energy study group at the ministry of the environment, said that they have no plans to conduct a more comprehensive assessments of the sites this year.

Earlier this year, the model of a 300 MW boiling water reactor that Fermi Energia judged the best fit for Estonia was chosen.

The government should determine whether a nuclear power plant can be built in Estonia in 2024.

