Riigikogu standing committees elect chairpeople and their deputies

The XV Riigikogu has elected the chairs of its 10 standing committees, and their deputies.

Each standing committee handles bills relating to its remit and is multi-party in its composition.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform) returns as Foreign Affairs Committee chair, while former Finance Minister Annely Akkermann (Reform) now chairs the finance committee.

Eesti 200 won its first Riigikogu seats on March 5, and has three committee chairs and deputy chairs to its name, including security expert Kalev Stoicescu, who heads up the national defense committee.

The full list of committee members is here, while the list of chairs and deputy chairs of the committees (in alphabetical order) runs as follows:

Constitutional Committee (11 members, including chair and deputy): Chair – Igor Taro (Eesti 200), deputy chair Jaak Valge (EKRE).

(Eesti 200), deputy chair (EKRE). Cultural Affairs Committee (11 members inclusive): Chair – Heljo Pikhof (SDE), deputy chair Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).

(SDE), deputy chair (Isamaa). Economic Affairs Committee (nine members): Chair – Priit Lomp (SDE), deputy chair – Lauri Laats (Center).

(SDE), deputy chair – (Center). Environment Committee (nine members): Chair – Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200), deputy chair – Andres Metsoja (Isamaa).

(Eesti 200), deputy chair – (Isamaa). Finance Committee (10 members): Chair – Annely Akkermann (Reform), deputy chair – Jaak Aab (Center).

(Reform), deputy chair – (Center). Foreign Affairs Committee: Chair – Marko Mihkelson (Reform), deputy chair – Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

(Reform), deputy chair – (EKRE). Legal Affairs Committee (10 members): chair – Eduard Odinets (SDE), deputy chair – Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center).

(SDE), deputy chair – (Center). National Defence Committee (nine members): chair – Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), deputy chair – Leo Kunnas (EKRE).

(Eesti 200), deputy chair – (EKRE). Rural Affairs Committee (seven members): Chair – Urmas Kruuse (Reform), deputy chair – Rene Kokk (EKRE).

(Reform), deputy chair – (EKRE). Social Affairs Committee (10 members): Chair – Õnne Pillak (Reform), deputy chair Riina Solman (Isamaa).

The Riigikogu also has half-a-dozen select committees and convenes committees of investigation, and study committees, where needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!