Liisa Pakosta elected chair of Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee

The Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee (EUAC), which met for its first session on Friday, elected Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) as chair and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) as deputy chair.

The Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee (EUAC) has the following 17 members:

Arvo Aller, Rain Epler and Anti Poolamets (EKRE)

Aleksei Jevgrafov and Tanel Kiik (Center)

Katrin Kuusemäe, Hanah Lahe, Maris Lauri, Luisa Rõivas, Aivar Sõerd and Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform)

Tiit Maran (SDE)

Riina Solman (Isamaa)

Kadri Tali and Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

The EUAC is one of the Riigikogu's standing committees, with a deciding and coordinating role when it comes to EU related issues.

The EUAC provides the mandate for the government's positions on draft EU legislation as well as Estonia's positions for meetings of the Council of Ministers and the European Council.

The positions of the EUAC are binding for the Estonian government and are used as a basis for the government to proceed in discussions held in Europe.

