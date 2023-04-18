Estonian Minister of Education hires 19-year-old adviser

The new Estonian Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), has hired 19-year-old Daniel Kõiv as her adviser.

According to the Estonian Business Register, Kõiv has been a member of the Eesti 200 political party since 25 November 25, 2021. Kõiv has also previously acted as an adviser to Eesti 200's Tartu City Council group.

In response to a question on Twitter about what his new position involves, Kõiv said, that it would mostly be related to youth work, though he will also be performing the role of political adviser to the party's Riigikogu group and the minister.

According to a report by newspaper Tartu Postimees, as adviser, Kõiv is set to receive a gross salary of €2,025 a month. By comparison, the minimum monthly salary for a full-time school teacher in Estonia is €1,749.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas told Tartu Postimees, that Daniel Kõiv is a trusted person with whom she has a good working relationship. Kallas also said that it was not correct to refer to Kõiv as an adviser, but as a personal assistant.

Daniel Kõiv in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in 2021. Source: Daniel Kõiv Facebook

On April 30, 2021, ERR conducted an interview with Daniel Kõiv, after he had been sitting in Toompea for 11 days holding a placard that read "A mask is sexy ("Mask on seksikas").

So far, few of the incoming government ministers have revealed who their advisers will be.

What is known, is that Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) is to be advised by party colleague Väino Linde. Linde, 64, has previously been Mayor of Pärnu and chair of the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee..

It has also been revealed, that Evelin Oras will be one of the advisers to the new Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!