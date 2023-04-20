New justice minister sidesteps marriage equality legislation responsibility

News
Kalle Laanet (background) with the prime minister.
Kalle Laanet (background) with the prime minister. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Processing a legislative amendment which would incorporate marriage equality in Estonia will be passed to Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform), after Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) stated that his worldview would make this complicated, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

Laanet told EPL (link in Estonian) that back in 2015 when the Registered Partnerships Act, colloquially known as the cohabitation act, passed at the Rigiikogu, he "didn't applaud it, and didn't think it was wholly necessary."

While the act passed in 2015 when Reform were still in office, progress became mired after the necessary implementing acts, which would have meant the cohabitation act entered into force, were not passed.

Laanet was an MP at the time.

Reform was out-of-office from November 2016 until January 2021.

Laanet, who was defense minister January 2021-June 2022, stopped short of saying he was opposed to the law as such.

"As of today, I have reached a point within my own views that, if necessary, we can carry this out. I was, figuratively speaking, ready to defend the bill or bills. However, in the course of our [coalition] discussions, we reached the point where it seemed far more reasonable than a politician who supports and applauds this bill fully would do this themselves, before the Riigikogu," Laanet continued.

"Life has moved on so much and societies have developed, to the extent that we have reached a completely different stage of development. I will state once again that when I was asked this question prior to the elections, I had said that I would prefer not to support marriage equality, but neither would I oppose it," he went on.

Ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, but regularly appear there, including to present bills which are then discussed at committee level, and voted on. Bills need to pass three votes with an absolute majority, before they can be sent to the president for promulgation.

Signe Riisalo, who has returned as social protection minister after holding the post in the previous two administrations, is ideal for presenting the bill, Laanet added, noting that this is why an agreement for her to do so emerged.

The government made the announcement Tuesday that the Minsiter of Justice will head the same ministry's dealings, save for in the case of the implementing acts to the cohabitation act, and also amendments on the same topic needed to be made to the family law act.

Both ministers workplaces are in the "superministry" building in central Tallinn.

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement itself references the cohabitation act and marriage equality in its secion on justice matters, ERR reports.

"We will amend the family law in such a way that marriage is regarded as an agreement between two adults. We will adopt implementing acts of the law on cohabitation," the agreement states.

The Registered Partnership Act would grant the same legal status to cohabiting couples, regardless of their gender, that are granted to those legally married.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

Gallery: Estonia's new government holds first meeting at Stenbock House

12:34

Ministry petitioned over Estonian law firm calling itself 'Kalashnikov'

11:59

Estonian data protection body reviewing public call recording procedures

10:57

Prosecutor on Slava Ukraini: Not enough to go on to start proceedings yet

10:53

John Malkovich in Estonia: 'I was raised to be curious about the world'

10:06

Statistics: Producer price index down for the third month in a row

09:10

New justice minister sidesteps marriage equality legislation responsibility

08:29

Justice chancellor: Green drive should not sideline legislative due process

07:22

Gallery: Automated border crossing opens up in Setomaa

19.04

Reinsalu: There is a real risk that China will supply Russia with weapons

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

18.04

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

19.04

Around 100 people bitten by vipers in Estonia year

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyber-defense exercise underway in Tallinn

19.04

Archbishop: Coalition acts like a thief pushing through marriage equality

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: