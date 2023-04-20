Gallery: Estonia's new government holds first meeting at Stenbock House

The new Estonian government meets for the first time at Stenbock House
Estonia's 53rd government met for its first session at Stenbock House on Thursday. Ministers discussed the new government's working arrangements and approved a decision on dividends to be paid to the Port of Tallinn.

 The new Estonian government comprises the following 13 ministers:

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200),

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform)

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform)

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform)

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform)

Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200).

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform)

Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs Minister Madis Kallas (SDE)

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE)

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform)

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

More information about the members of Estonia's new government coalition can be found in ERR News' 'Who's who' article here.

Editor: Michael Cole

13:00

