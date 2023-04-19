Three parties sign new coalition agreement in Narva

News
A new coalition agreement was signed by Narva Tulevik, Eesti 200 and the Center faction.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

Members of Narva Tulevik, Center and Eesti 200 signed a new coalition agreement in Estonia's eastern border town on Wednesday.

The new coalition has 20 seats on the 31-seat council and replaces the last union formed by Katri Raik's list and Eesti 200.

The parties plan to focus on education and sports, urban development, opportunities for young people, reconstruction of old buildings, and the creation of a new treatment unit at Narva Hospital, said city government communications manager Aleksandra Grünvald.

Another priority is new jobs and planning for the green transition, she said.

There are also plans to build a new nursing home, raise the salaries of social workers and open the first day center for elderly people.

Council chairman Tatjana Stolfat said the coalition aims to work together until the local elections in October 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:47

EU agreement fails to increase trade between Estonia, Ukraine

19:04

Three parties sign new coalition agreement in Narva

18:41

New Central Criminal Police director general named

17:52

Archbishop: Coalition acts like a thief pushing through marriage equality

17:33

Minister hopes marriage equality bill reaches Riigikogu before Midsummer

17:30

Actor and ballet dancer Väino Aren dies

17:01

Estonia's inflation slowed to 15.6 percent in March

16:30

MS Estonia's bow ramp to be lifted and brought to Estonia for examination

16:03

Selver Estonian ID cards, residence permits service reopens

16:00

Tiit Riisalo: State activity must be rationalized

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

18.04

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

18.04

Estonian Minister of Education hires 19-year-old adviser

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: