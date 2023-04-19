Three parties sign new coalition agreement in Narva

Members of Narva Tulevik, Center and Eesti 200 signed a new coalition agreement in Estonia's eastern border town on Wednesday.

The new coalition has 20 seats on the 31-seat council and replaces the last union formed by Katri Raik's list and Eesti 200.

The parties plan to focus on education and sports, urban development, opportunities for young people, reconstruction of old buildings, and the creation of a new treatment unit at Narva Hospital, said city government communications manager Aleksandra Grünvald.

Another priority is new jobs and planning for the green transition, she said.

There are also plans to build a new nursing home, raise the salaries of social workers and open the first day center for elderly people.

Council chairman Tatjana Stolfat said the coalition aims to work together until the local elections in October 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!