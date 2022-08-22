Tallinn Airport security checks, wait times back to normal levels

Economy
Travelers at Tallinn Airport.
Travelers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Long wait times at Tallinn Airport are starting to abate, following bottlenecks through the summer which emerged as civil aviation starts to move back towards pre-pandemic volumes, ERR reports.

Tarvi Pihlakas, head of Tallinn Airport's aviation security department, said passenger numbers recovered more rapidly following the lifting of most outstanding Covid restrictions in spring-time, than had been expected, and hiring new staff could not be rushed, for security reasons.

Pihlakas told ERR that: "Within the aviation sector, preparations had been made for recovery, but, since the recruitment period is lengthy as the employees have to undergo background checks and thorough training, a fast solution to the situation was not viable."

Airport cooperation partner G4S has recruited more security personnel, leading to a rise in the throughput of security checks, he added, though passenger claims that checks are now stricter then pre-pandemic and formerly permissible items were now being confiscated was a misconception.

He said: "The security checking rules have not changed, the stricter control can be explained by the fact that people have not traveled for a long period of time, and have forgotten what the rules and requirements are for carry-on luggage."

Improperly packaged liquids continue to be a major culprit in security delays, he added.

"As of now, about 60 percent of hand luggage has to go through follow-up checks, as the liquids are being packed incorrectly, which increases security checking times," he went on.

To ensure smooth passage through baggage, security etc., Pihlakas recommends arriving at the airport two hours in advance of flight time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

