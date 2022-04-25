Ukrainian pop stars to perform at charity concert in Tallinn on Tuesday

News
Constantine.
Constantine. Source: Press materials
News

This Tuesday, the Tallinn installment of charity concert series "MUSIC. SUPPORT. FREEDOM." will be held at Sveta Baar, featuring Ukrainian artists Constantine, Ingret and Tonka. Proceeds from the event series will go to support humanitarian, medical, cultural and children's needs.

"Art illuminates the world even in dark times, helps to express powerful emotions, unites the souls and hearts of the people of Earth," concert organizers write. "The voices of Ukrainians must be heard. This is what the strength, beauty, love and pain of a beautiful, hardworking and talented country sounds like."

Konstantin Dmitriev, known professionally as Constantine, is known on the Ukraine pop scene for being a courageous and lyrical artist with a unique voice and fashion sense. Last year, Constantine released "Симпатичен" ("Cute"), coproduced by Ukrainian singer and producer Ivan Dorn and featuring the singles "Mozol" and "Neonovaya Noch." He will be performing at Sveta Baar with an acoustic set.

Ingret. Source: Press materials

Prior to fleeing the country after Russia's invasion began, Ingret Kostenko, or Ingret, gained popularity in Ukraine as she starred on "X Factor" and "The Voice of Ukraine." Her music intertwines indie and pop rock in what the artist herself describes as an "echo of the soul." Russia's war in Ukraine prevented her from releasing a new EP as planned, but Ingret will be performing songs from it live insead.

Ukrainian experimental indie band Tonka released a new EP, "Znov molodist' ne bude," just two days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Tonka has previously featured Ukrainian poetry in their music, and this EP is no different, drawing on works by Ukrainian poets Oleksandr Oles and Mykola Khvilovyy.

Proceeds from Tuesday's concert will go to the Kyiv-based "Masterskaya" Charity Foundation, where they will be distributed to support cultural institutions, children's needs as well as humanitarian and medical aid.

Tickets cost €15; admission for war refugees from Ukraine is free.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Photos: PM Kaja Kallas meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

15:26

Estonia imposes five-year entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov

14:56

Ukrainian pop stars to perform at charity concert in Tallinn on Tuesday

14:54

High school students start state exams Monday Updated

14:31

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

14:03

MEPs divided on implications of Macron electoral victory

13:32

Ukrainian refugee children accompany Flora, Levadia on to field

13:02

Police in Estonia deem May 9-related provocations likely

12:37

Ott Tänak finishes second in Croatia rally

11:56

Omniva continues Ukraine support, postage stamp sees successful first month

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Finland wins cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

23.04

Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

23.04

Estonia rejects Pfizer's covid drug offer, awaits joint EU procurement

09:33

DDoS attacks on Estonian state sites continued over weekend

23.04

Ratas: Family benefits system needs to be reviewed

22.04

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

08:24

Estonia's leaders hail Emmanuel Macron's French presidential reelection

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: