Ukrainian pop stars to perform at charity concert in Tallinn on Tuesday

This Tuesday, the Tallinn installment of charity concert series "MUSIC. SUPPORT. FREEDOM." will be held at Sveta Baar, featuring Ukrainian artists Constantine, Ingret and Tonka. Proceeds from the event series will go to support humanitarian, medical, cultural and children's needs.

"Art illuminates the world even in dark times, helps to express powerful emotions, unites the souls and hearts of the people of Earth," concert organizers write. "The voices of Ukrainians must be heard. This is what the strength, beauty, love and pain of a beautiful, hardworking and talented country sounds like."

Konstantin Dmitriev, known professionally as Constantine, is known on the Ukraine pop scene for being a courageous and lyrical artist with a unique voice and fashion sense. Last year, Constantine released "Симпатичен" ("Cute"), coproduced by Ukrainian singer and producer Ivan Dorn and featuring the singles "Mozol" and "Neonovaya Noch." He will be performing at Sveta Baar with an acoustic set.

Ingret. Source: Press materials

Prior to fleeing the country after Russia's invasion began, Ingret Kostenko, or Ingret, gained popularity in Ukraine as she starred on "X Factor" and "The Voice of Ukraine." Her music intertwines indie and pop rock in what the artist herself describes as an "echo of the soul." Russia's war in Ukraine prevented her from releasing a new EP as planned, but Ingret will be performing songs from it live insead.

Ukrainian experimental indie band Tonka released a new EP, "Znov molodist' ne bude," just two days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Tonka has previously featured Ukrainian poetry in their music, and this EP is no different, drawing on works by Ukrainian poets Oleksandr Oles and Mykola Khvilovyy.

Proceeds from Tuesday's concert will go to the Kyiv-based "Masterskaya" Charity Foundation, where they will be distributed to support cultural institutions, children's needs as well as humanitarian and medical aid.

Tickets cost €15; admission for war refugees from Ukraine is free.

--

