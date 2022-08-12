Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

Slipknot performed at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall on Thursday, with opening act Jinjer. August 11, 2022.
American nu metal band Slipknot performed their first ever concert in Estonia on Thursday night at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall. The show was the latest installment of the band's "We Are Not Your Kind" tour.

Slipknot, whose only previous trip to the Baltics was in 2016 when they played in Vilnius, were supported in Tallinn by 4-piece Ukrainian progressive metal band Jinjer.

According to Jinjer's official website, the band, who hail from Donetsk, were granted permission by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to raise both funds and awareness of the war in their homeland, by giving live performances on this summer's European tour.

Slipknot's next album, "The End, So Far" is due for release on September 30 and is the follow up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind."

Lead singer Corey Taylor has performed in Estonia before with his other band Stone Sour, who played at Tallinn's Pirita Convent in 2018.

Editor: Michael Cole

