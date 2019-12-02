Judas Priest performing in Tallinn next summer

British heavy meal band Judas Priest will perform at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Monday, June 1 next year.

The Tallinn concert will be part of the band's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, which will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary.

Judas Priest is an English heavy metal band first formed in Birmingham in 1969. Their debut studio album, "Rocka Rolla," was released in 1974, and their latest and 18th studio album, "Firepower," was released in 2018.

The band has sold over 50 million albums.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!