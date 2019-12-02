ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Judas Priest performing in Tallinn next summer

News
BNS
Judas Priest.
Judas Priest. Source: Sibuachu/Wikimedia Commons
British heavy meal band Judas Priest will perform at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Monday, June 1 next year.

The Tallinn concert will be part of the band's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, which will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary.

Judas Priest is an English heavy metal band first formed in Birmingham in 1969. Their debut studio album, "Rocka Rolla," was released in 1974, and their latest and 18th studio album, "Firepower," was released in 2018.

The band has sold over 50 million albums.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

concertseventsjudas priest
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

