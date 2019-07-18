Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert ({{commentsTotal}})
Metallica is giving a sold-out show to 60,000 at Raadi Airfield in Tartu on Thursday evening, and fans are coming from all over to attend the concert. Signs at the city borders even received a facelift for the occasion, and have proven a popular place for fans to stop and take a picture on their way in.
Based on photos shared on Instagram, it appears as though, in addition to Estonian residents, fans have traveled to Tartu from as far as Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and even Germany for Thursday night's sold-out concert.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tartu here we come! Line to take a photo ????????????#metallica #metintartu
View this post on Instagram
#tartu #estonia #metallica #concert #trip #happy #friends #road #bestday
View this post on Instagram
#metintartu #metallica #blackticketroamer #worldwiredtour #stgermany #followthegreenshirts
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Первый мой дальняк!))) РБ-Литва-Латвия-Эстония 800км в одну сторону!))) да и ещё на концерт #metallica
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Мы едем, едем, едем в далёкие и не очень края) Тарту жди) #metallica #russianmetalheadontour
Thursday night's concert, part of its Worldwired tour, will be Metallica's fourth in Estonia.
-
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Aili Vahtla