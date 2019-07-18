ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert ({{commentsTotal}})

A sign indicating the border of the city of Tartu received a facelift in honor of Thursday night's concert.
A sign indicating the border of the city of Tartu received a facelift in honor of Thursday night's concert. Source: Jüri Kartul/Live Nation Estonia
Metallica is giving a sold-out show to 60,000 at Raadi Airfield in Tartu on Thursday evening, and fans are coming from all over to attend the concert. Signs at the city borders even received a facelift for the occasion, and have proven a popular place for fans to stop and take a picture on their way in.

A sign indicating the border of the city of Tartu received a facelift in honor of Thursday night's concert. Source: Live Nation Estonia

Based on photos shared on Instagram, it appears as though, in addition to Estonian residents, fans have traveled to Tartu from as far as Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and even Germany for Thursday night's sold-out concert.

View this post on Instagram

Day 2 #metallica #metallicatartu2019 #sitdownlars

A post shared by @ meirio on

View this post on Instagram

Tartu here we come! Line to take a photo ????????????#metallica #metintartu

A post shared by agnesebroo (@agnesebroo) on

View this post on Instagram

#tartu #estonia #metallica #concert #trip #happy #friends #road #bestday

A post shared by Katheryn Green (@katheryn_green) on

View this post on Instagram

#metintartu #metallica #blackticketroamer #worldwiredtour #stgermany #followthegreenshirts

A post shared by Michael Bauer (@bauermi13) on

View this post on Instagram

We are coming!#metintartu #metallica #hardwiredtoselfdestruct #tartu#heavymetal #rock #worldwidetour2019 #mymusic

A post shared by Raimonds Palms (@raimondspalms) on

View this post on Instagram

#kokmuižasalus #metallica

A post shared by Dace (@dacepidza) on

View this post on Instagram

. . . . #MetInTartu #metallica #tartu #estonia #me

A post shared by Pāvels Šņitkovs (@pavels_sn) on

View this post on Instagram

#metallica #hardwiredtoselfdestruct

A post shared by Miglė Lapeikytė (@miglelape) on

View this post on Instagram

Raadil näeme raisk #metallica

A post shared by Allan Keian (@allankeian) on

Thursday night's concert, part of its Worldwired tour, will be Metallica's fourth in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musictartuconcertseventsmetallica


