Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

Map of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and Raadi Airfield.
Map of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and Raadi Airfield. Source: Live Nation
Metallica is returning to Estonia for the fourth time, this time giving a sold-out concert to 60,000 at Raadi Airfield in Tartu on Thursday. Concertgoers are advised to walk or take public transport if possible, carry cash, and arrive early.

Due to the sheer numbers of people expected to attend, traffic patterns in the vicinity of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) will be altered the day of the concert, according to posted signage and traffic control devices.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Tartu Patrol Bureau director Alvar Pähkel, however, is warning against driving to the venue altogether, as traffic jams can be expected. He recommends concertgoers either leave their vehicles at home or, for those traveling from further away to attend, leave them parked by their accommodations or in the city center.

The only parking available on site will be in an unattended paid lot, for which a parking pass must be purchased from Piletilevi for €10.50. According to a representative of concert organizer Live Nation Estonia, there will be some 3,500 paid parking spots available.

Martin Nelis, head of the Tartu City Government's Traffic Service, said that when possible, people should walk to the venue, adding that it's about a 30-minute walk from the city center to Raadi Airfield.

Another option is to take the city bus, Nelis continued, noting that buses 1, 4 and 6, which connect the city center to the venue, will be running until 2 a.m. the night of the concert.

A free bike rack under general security will also be available by A Gate as well.

Arrive early for ticket, security checks

The Live Nation representative recommended attendees arrive early, as long lines can be expected due to to the number of people.

"8 p.m. is definitely too late to show up, and people may not make it to the stage in time to hear at that point," said Eigo Sõster, board member of Meeskond Security, who will be providing security for the event.

Prior to reaching the stage area, attendees will have to pass through ticket and security checks.

Forbidden items include umbrellas, outside food an drink, bottles and cans, professional and semiprofessional photography and audio-visual recording equipment (excepting mobile phones and compact cameras), Go-Pro cameras, selfie sticks, laptops and tablets, camping and folding chairs, stools, large binoculars, signs, banners, flags, weapons, pyrotechnics, syringes, flashing laser sticks, hazardous materials and items, narcotics, animals, excessive baggage, bikes, rollerblades, scooters and motorcycle helmets.

Individuals who are significantly intoxicated, acting aggressively or bothering other people will likewise not be allowed entry to the event, the Live Nation Estonia representative added.

Souvenirs, food and beverages will be available for purchase on site. While some vendors may accept cards, concertgoers are advised to bring cash with them just in case.

Police presence will be increased the night of the concert to help on-site security and direct traffic as needed.

Thursday will mark Metallica's fourth concert in Estonia. Gates at Raadi Airfield open at 4 p.m.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

