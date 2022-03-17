Watch again: Riigikogu foreign affairs chair speaks at Helsinki Commission

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) spoke before a US Congress Helsinki Commission hearing in Washington on Thursday, focusing on the security of the Baltic States.

Ahead of the hearing, which was live-linked, Mihkelson said: "It is important to give our U.S. colleagues a detailed overview of the current situation in our region and find additional ways for enhancing the security of the Baltic States through potential deterrence and defense measures."

"NATO allies have done very much to strengthen the security of the Baltic region and we are very grateful to them for that, but today's security situation requires additional measures," he added, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"We have to give Russia a clear signal that western countries will not leave democratic Ukraine on its own, and we will do all we can to ensure that the defenders of Ukraine and of the free world receive the weapons that will help them to victory," Mihkelson continued, noting the importance of acting swiftly and jointly on behalf of Ukraine's civilian population in a situation rapidly coming to resemble a genocide.

Mihkelson was joined in Washington by his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts.

The hearing started at 4 p.m. Estonian time, Thursday March 17 and was streamed online on the Helsinki Commission's official YouTube channel here, or the video link above.

On Friday, March 18, the Atlantic Council think-tank is to hold a public discussion, which can also be viewed live here, from 2.30 p.m. Estonian time.

Mihkelson is attending meetings at the U.S. Congress, as well as in the Pentagon and the Department of State, and with leading think-tanks, while in Washington.

The Helsinki Commission is an independent U.S. government agency, whose task is to monitor compliance with the Helsinki Accords and advance comprehensive security through promotion of human rights, democracy, and economic, environmental, and military cooperation across the 57 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member nations.

--

