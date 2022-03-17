Watch again: Riigikogu foreign affairs chair speaks at Helsinki Commission

News
News

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) spoke before a US Congress Helsinki Commission hearing in Washington on Thursday, focusing on the security of the Baltic States.

Ahead of the hearing, which was live-linked, Mihkelson said: "It is important to give our U.S. colleagues a detailed overview of the current situation in our region and find additional ways for enhancing the security of the Baltic States through potential deterrence and defense measures."

"NATO allies have done very much to strengthen the security of the Baltic region and we are very grateful to them for that, but today's security situation requires additional measures," he added, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"We have to give Russia a clear signal that western countries will not leave democratic Ukraine on its own, and we will do all we can to ensure that the defenders of Ukraine and of the free world receive the weapons that will help them to victory," Mihkelson continued, noting the importance of acting swiftly and jointly on behalf of Ukraine's civilian population in a situation rapidly coming to resemble a genocide.

Mihkelson was joined in Washington by his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts.

The hearing started at 4 p.m. Estonian time, Thursday March 17 and was streamed online on the Helsinki Commission's official YouTube channel here, or the video link above.

On Friday, March 18, the Atlantic Council think-tank is to hold a public discussion, which can also be viewed live here, from 2.30 p.m. Estonian time.

Mihkelson is attending meetings at the U.S. Congress, as well as in the Pentagon and the Department of State, and with leading think-tanks, while in Washington.

The Helsinki Commission is an independent U.S. government agency, whose task is to monitor compliance with the Helsinki Accords and advance comprehensive security through promotion of human rights, democracy, and economic, environmental, and military cooperation across the 57 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member nations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.03

Utilitas plans to heat Tallinn with seawater, wastewater at peak times

17.03

Ukrainian refugees start to apply for temporary protection in Saaremaa

17.03

Supreme Court sentences mother to jail over HIV negligence death

17.03

Religious historian: In wartime, NATO won't come help us save our culture

17.03

Center Party does not know the location of its agreement with United Russia

17.03

US defense aid to Baltic States up $10 million in 2022

17.03

Almost 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

17.03

David Vseviov: It is impossible to live in a world ruled by fear

17.03

Isamaa chairman: We need to start EU refugee resettlement negotiations

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.03

Estonian Rescue Board creating evacuation plans for cities

16.03

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

16.03

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

16.03

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

16.03

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17.03

Isamaa chairman: We need to start EU refugee resettlement negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: