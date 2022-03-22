Ministry rejects call for firearms ownership ban on Russian citizens

News
Veiko Kommusaar.
Veiko Kommusaar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior has rejected calls from a firearms lobby group in Estonia to forbid gun ownership by Russian and Belarusian citizens resident in Estonia. The ministry argues that nationality cannot be used as a basis to issue, or not issue firearms licenses.

Veiko Kommusaar, undersecretary for internal security, law enforcement and migration policy at the ministry said: "All law-abiding people in Estonia have equal rights. The Weapons Act is based primarily on a person-based approach," referring to the primary relevant piece of legislation which the Estonian gun owners' association (Eesti Relvaomanike Liit) wanted to amend, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"When issuing a weapons permit for the first time, and also when extending the validity of a permit, potential security risks arising in relation to the person are thoroughly assessed and considered," he said, adding that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had carried out these tasks effectively.

Kommusaar added that the Weapons Act already provides for the revocation of a firearms license if there is reasonable suspicion that the holder could present a security threat.

Kommusaar noted that in any case all weapons holders who could reasonably be under suspicion, or have been under suspicion in the past, of presenting a potential security threat are already under surveillance, conducted by both the PPA and the Internal Security Service (ISS).

Kommussaar added that: "In the course of the surveillance, the potential threat to Estonian security posed by those weapons license holders will promptly be identified and the lifestyle and behavior of those individuals that may endanger the safety of others will be comprehensively assessed. Given today's political situation, we are convinced about the need to mitigate internal security risks to our country."

In addition to restricting firearms ownership to Estonian citizens and those of EU and NATO member states, the association's proposal also called for increasing the ammunition allowance for Estonian citizens. to 1,000 rounds per weapon.

Kommussaar said the same principle applied as with restricting gun ownership – i.e. that this could not be done on the basis solely of nationality – adding that the increase in itself was not justifiable.

He said: "1,000 rounds of ammunition for each firearm is too much from a security point of view. Given that we have owners of guns who have multiple firearms to protect themselves and their property with, the amount of ammunition stored at home might increase unreasonably. In some cases, we also could not support ammunition 'depots', because they can pose a threat to the individual, his family and neighbors."

Over 25,000 people in Estonia have weapons licenses. Of these, 627 are reportedly citizens of the Russian Federation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Road, scooter accidents rose in 2021 in Estonia

18:08

Survey: Trust in Estonian media growing

17:38

Estonia's coronavirus medicines delayed due to EU negotiations

17:10

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

16:42

Opposition parties aiming to hold-up Aliens Act amendments

16:29

Government to discuss dropping mask mandate next week

16:20

More than 10,000 refugees registered at Tallinn reception center

16:15

Average electricity price rises by €4 on Wednesday

16:08

Nearly 90 percent of adults have developed coronavirus antibodies

15:41

Ministry rejects call for firearms ownership ban on Russian citizens

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:26

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

21.03

Expert: Russia unable to turn the tide of the war using conventional means

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

08:55

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

21.03

Scientist: Mask rule may be scrapped when Estonia reaches 'yellow level'

10:03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

09:34

EDF commander: Medium-range air defense would cost roughly €1 billion

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: