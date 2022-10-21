Daily: Ministry official bad choice as next PPA chief, security expert says

Veiko Kommusaar, current Interior Ministry Deputy Secretary General for Internal Security is not a suitable candidate to lead the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), security expert Meelis Oidsalu has told daily Postimees, following media reports that Kommussaar has been tipped to take over from Elmar Vaher, when the latter's term ends.

Oidsalu, a former long-serving Deputy Secretary General at the Defense Ministry, told Postimees (link in Estonian) that Kommusaar: "Does not have proper experience with the PPA's system," adding that while Kommussaar is a good strategist, has insufficient practical knowledge.

"On the whole, I don't think it's right for a top official to be appointed head of an operational office," Oidsalu went on.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) on Friday appeared to dismiss the rumors of Kommussaar being next PPA chief, saying that the ministry's understanding and cooperation with the police was already very good, meaning the ministry does not need its own man to be put in place there, and adding that there are several other candidates

Kommusaar has worked in the internal security field for over 20 years, but his potential appointment would require the approval of the prime minister.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Läänemets was speaking at a press conference where his proposed nominations for the new chiefs of two other agencies under his ministry's remit, namley, the Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), were introduced-

Läänemets presented Margo Palloson as new ISS chief, to replace Arnold Sinisalu, and Margo Klaos as new Rescue Board director, replacing Kuno Tammearu.

Both Palloson and Tammearu's terms also expire in the near future.

--

