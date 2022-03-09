Ukraine benefit concert raises over €140,000

A benefit concert held in the Estonia Theater in Tallinn last Saturday for the Ukrainian people raised €142,763, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

The proceeds come from on-the-spot and over-the-phone donations and the sales of ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as well as ticket sales for the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) "Ukraina heaks" concert itself, which can be re-watched here.

--

