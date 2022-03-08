Gallery: National Opera benefit concert for Ukraine

A benefit concert for Ukraine took place at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn last Saturday.

Entitled "Estonia Ukraina heaks," the concert was organized by the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) and took place from 12.00 p.m. last Saturday, while proceedings from tickets and donations are being channeled to Ukraine via the Red Cross (Punane Rist).

Conducted by Kaspar Mänd and Vello Pähn, the concert also featured soloists Rauno Elp, Kristel Pärtna, Priit Volmer, Mirjam Mesak, Kai Rüütel, René Soom, Elena Bražnik, plus the National Opera's choir and its orchestra.

Outdoor concerts in support of the Ukrainian people also took place in Tartu and Pärnu last Saturday.

The concert can be viewed again here.

--

