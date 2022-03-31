More than 600 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Wednesday

On Wednesday, 611 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war arrived in Estonia and 156 were minors. Of those, 298 were in transit and will not stay.

Since February 27, a total of 25,347 refugees have arrived in Estonia. Approximately 40 percent have been children.

So far, have been 13,289 applications for temporary protection submitted.

The majority of newcomers are staying with friends and family but 6,522 people are housed in temporary accommodation provided by the government.

In comparison, more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered in Lithuania, over 14,000 in Finland and more than 6,000 in Latvia.

--

