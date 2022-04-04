Almost 600 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Sunday

Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows that 584 people fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Sunday, 164 of them children.

216 of the total 584 were in transit, in other words said they had no plans to stay in Estonia and aimed to travel onwards elsewhere, meaning 368 planned to stay in-country.

A total of 26,862 refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since February 27.

A total of 16,339 applications for temporary protection have been registered.

A total of 5,873 people are registered as staying in accommodation, 2,256 of them children.

