Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

Estonia's coronavirus travel restrictions will be eased and simplified from tomorrow (April 1). It will no longer be necessary to show a coronavirus certificate when traveling from most European countries.

Passengers from European Union and the European Economic Area, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show certificates or isolate on arrival.

Travelers from third countries and residents of Estonia will not need to isolate if they present proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.

Citizens of the European Union, European Economic Area, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom traveling to Estonia from third countries are exempted from isolation if they present proof and take a negative PCR or antigen test done as soon as possible upon arrival from a healthcare provider.

All children under the age of 12, diplomats, transit passengers and war refugees from Ukraine are exempt.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!