Severe Covid hospitalizations number 141, four deaths

Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Hospitals in Estonia were treating 141 patients for severe COVID-19 on Friday morning, with a total of 295 patients with the disease hospitalized.

Of those with a severe case of the disease, 77 or 54.6 percent are unvaccinated and 64 or 45.4 percent fully vaccinated.

Average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents for the last seven days stand at 0.8, with the corresponding average at 2.6 per 100,000 unvaccinated persons.

Hospitals opened 38 new treatment cases, with 18 hospitalizations due to symptomatic COVID-19. On average, 17.6 daily symptomatic patients have been admitted over the past ten days.

Eight people required intensive care, seven of them were on respiratory support.

Four people infected with the coronavirus died, putting the total number of Covid deaths in Estonia at 2,459.

Tests analyzed amounted to 3,728 of which 1,012 returned positive. The average daily infection rate per 100,000 vaccinated people for the last seven days is 70 and the corresponding figure for unvaccinated persons 78.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 1,289.3.

A total of 591 doses of vaccine were administered in the last day, of which 71 were initial shots. Additional or booster doses have been administered to 444,980 people. Full vaccination coverage stands at 63.4 percent.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

