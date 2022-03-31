Coronavirus update: 145 patients, 1,165 new cases, 8 deaths

On Thursday (March 31), there were 306 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 145 had severe cases. There were 1,165 new cases and eight deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 82 patients — 56.5 percent — have not been vaccinated. Thirty-seven new cases were opened, 16 with serious coronavirus cases.

Eight people died during the last day, four of whom were unvaccinated, and their ages ranged from 62-91. So far, 2,451 people have died in Estonia after testing positive for coronavirus.

In total, 3,625 tests were analyzed and 1,165 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 32.1 percent.

Fifty-seven people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 561 were administered in total.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1326.81 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

