Mask rule will not be dropped this week

The government agreed in principle on Thursday to scrap the mask obligation once the coronavirus level falls to "yellow" on the risk matrix. This is forecast to be on April 7.

"We have repeatedly seen how insidious and consistent this virus is. Therefore, we must be sure that the time is really ripe for any relief," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Kallas said the government is following a recommendation made by the scientific advisory council.

"In the meantime, however, I urge everyone to be careful and wear a mask and vaccinate," she said.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) had previously suggested the rule could be dropped on April 1.

He said the virus is continuing on a downward trend and fewer patients are being admitted to hospitals which allow the government to lift more rules.

"The relaxations in February and March have not led to an increase in the spread of the virus," Kiik said, adding this means more rules can now be lifted.

Estonia is currently in the "red zone" of the risk matrix and the 14-day new case average is 1,139.4 per 100,000 people.

The average number of people in hospital is 32.3 but it must be below 30 to move into the "yellow zone".

The Health Board forecasts Estonia will move to the yellow zone on April 7. Source: Terviseamet

