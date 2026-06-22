Ministry discusses raising IVF funded treatment age limit

The Ministry of Social Affairs is planning to amend artificial insemination legislation and is discussing raising the age limit for funded treatments.

The discussions come as the ministry modernizes the rules governing the handling of substances of human origin, such as blood, tissues, cells, and organs.

At present, the Health Insurance Fund in Estonia finances artificial insemination up to the age of 40.

Jelizaveta Ter-Minasjan, adviser at the ministry's healthcare services department, said discussions have already begun about expanding financing.

"I think we first need to discuss this with the professional associations, and only then can we make decisions going forward. Civil servants do not decide how much we expand the service; all such decisions are made in cooperation between institutions and professionals," she said.

One change that has already been agreed and has now been sent to the government is that the rights of female partners will be expanded under the new rules.

Currently, female partners must be married to have a child together through artificial insemination, but this requirement will be scrapped in the future. This would give same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!