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Estonia to change crisis blood donation rules, share stocks with allies

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Blood samples.
Blood samples. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The Estonian Defense Forces will be granted the right to collect blood during crises and share reserves with allies during wartime if supply chains are disrupted under new legislation.

The plan to modernise the rules governing the handling of substances of human origin, such as blood, tissues, cells, and organs, has been put forward by the Ministry of Social Affairs and sent for government approval.

One change is that the Defence Forces (EDF) and the Defence League would be given the right, during a crisis or wartime, to collect and transfuse blood without the usual operating licence.

"These units do not have to apply for a healthcare service provider's operating licence, but can act under the national emergency response plan. They can collect blood from volunteers themselves, distribute it to hospitals and blood centres, and, if necessary, also perform blood transfusions for victims," explained Jelizaveta Ter-Minasjan, adviser at the Healthcare Services Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

In an emergency, the EDF would also be allowed to deviate from blood safety requirements when people's lives depend on the speed of blood deliveries.

The ministry also plans to allow blood reserves to be shared between Estonian units and allied forces.

"There is currently no legal basis for this, but now we have created this possibility in case it becomes necessary – although we hope it will not," she said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karin Koppel

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