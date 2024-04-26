Baltic health ministers sign first crisis cooperation agreement

News
Baltic health ministers signing the agreement in April 2024.
Baltic health ministers signing the agreement in April 2024. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will develop joint crisis management systems under a new agreement signed by health ministers this week. This is the first crisis cooperation memorandum signed by the Baltics.

The agreement makes it easier for the three countries to help each other during health emergencies and to prepare for them. It focuses primarily on prevention, preparedness, and increasing the ability to respond.

Under the memorandum, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will exchange crisis management data, learn from each other's experiences, and hold joint training exercises.

It also outlines how assistance will be provided during a future threat, such as a pandemic. This includes the fast distribution of vaccines, cross-border medical teams, or the provision or psychological crisis support or distribution of foreign humanitarian aid.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said this was a "significant day" and added the memorandum had been in the works for a long time.

"Closer cooperation will help us to face health crises with neighboring countries more robustly in the future. People's health is our top priority and together we can do even more to protect it," she said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the situation in our neighborhood, as well as the risks and health threats posed by nature or normal economic activities, we need to be wise and well prepared."

The minister said people can be offered help faster if the countries are well prepared and have practiced joint activities.

Estonia and Latvia have had health cooperation agreements in place since 2010 which cover ambulance services working in border areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches ATP Challenger semi-finals in Shenzhen

13:30

Lihtsad uudised 26. aprillil

12:50

Baltic health ministers sign first crisis cooperation agreement

12:10

President Karis confirms Piret Hartman's appointment as regional minister

12:00

Watch live: Open Society Forum discusses EP elections and civil society

11:17

ERR in Ukraine: Turning ordinary fighters into good soldiers takes a few months

10:24

Two light traffic tunnels under railway planned for Tartu

09:30

Food producers: EUs packaging waste plan creates unreasonable obligations

09:27

Estonian curling pair face play-off with Canada in bid to reach semis

08:43

Tallinn to increase teachers' salary fund to facilitate teaching in Estonian switch

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

25.04

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

25.04

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

08:09

Transparency International: Bolt lobby appears to violate good practice

25.04

Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

25.04

Annika Kadaja: Estonian bureaucracy once again eating up EU investment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo