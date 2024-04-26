Baltic health ministers sign first crisis cooperation agreement

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will develop joint crisis management systems under a new agreement signed by health ministers this week. This is the first crisis cooperation memorandum signed by the Baltics.

The agreement makes it easier for the three countries to help each other during health emergencies and to prepare for them. It focuses primarily on prevention, preparedness, and increasing the ability to respond.

Under the memorandum, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will exchange crisis management data, learn from each other's experiences, and hold joint training exercises.

It also outlines how assistance will be provided during a future threat, such as a pandemic. This includes the fast distribution of vaccines, cross-border medical teams, or the provision or psychological crisis support or distribution of foreign humanitarian aid.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said this was a "significant day" and added the memorandum had been in the works for a long time.

"Closer cooperation will help us to face health crises with neighboring countries more robustly in the future. People's health is our top priority and together we can do even more to protect it," she said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the situation in our neighborhood, as well as the risks and health threats posed by nature or normal economic activities, we need to be wise and well prepared."

The minister said people can be offered help faster if the countries are well prepared and have practiced joint activities.

Estonia and Latvia have had health cooperation agreements in place since 2010 which cover ambulance services working in border areas.

--

