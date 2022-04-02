Almost 700 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Friday

Data from the Police and Board Guard Board (PPA) shows 680 Ukrainians arrived in Estonia on Friday (April 1). Almost a half were transiting to other countries.

Of the new arrivals, 202 were children and 321 people said they would move on to other EU countries.

In total, 26,079 refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine have arrived in Estonia indicating they will stay.

So far, 14,546 have applied to the government for temporary protection.

5,173 people are staying in accommodation provided by the government. The majority - more than 4,000 - are staying in northern Estonia.

Looking at other countries in the region, more than 36,000 refugees have registered to stay in Lithuania, almost 7,000 in Latvia and more than 16,000 in Finland.

--

