Over 500 Ukraine war refugees arrived in Estonia on Tuesday

A total of 519 people fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reports. 131 of the arrivals were children.

Of the total arrivals on Tuesday, 179 were people reportedly in transit through Estonia, who had no plans to stay.

Since February 27, 27,540 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war have arrived in Estonia.

A total of 17,070 people are registered as having applied for international protection.

5,840 people are registered as staying in accommodation establishments in Estonia, of which 2,188 are children.

By comparison, in Latvia, since the beginning of the Ukraine war, 12,392 refugees from Ukraine have received residency documents with the right to employment, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports.

In Lithuania, nearly 40,400 people who fled the war have arrived in that country, according to public broadcaster LRT's English portal.

