Close to 600 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday

Ukrainian war refugees in Estonia.
Ukrainian war refugees in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of 574 people fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Monday, 144 of them children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

216 of the total number were people who were in transit and who had no plans to stay in Estonia, the PPA reported.

A total of 27,200 war refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since February 27, the PPA says.

16,691 people have registered applications for temporary protection.

5,843 people are currently staying in accommodation, including 2,226 children, the authority says.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

