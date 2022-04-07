Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in Estonia

Approximately 500 refugees from Ukraine are arriving in every day and 564 arrived on Wednesday. Of these, 179 were in transit.

The total number of people who have arrived intending to stay in Estonia since February 27 is 27,873.

So far, 17,422 have registered for temporary protection.

There are 5,793 staying in accommodation provided by the government.

Looking at the region, more than 40,000 refugees have registered in Lithuania and over 12,000 in Latvia.

