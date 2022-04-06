Tallinn to open a school for refugees on Räägu tänav

The Tallinn Education Department is set to sign a contract with Tallinn University to use its study building on Räägu tänav to teach around 200 children of Ukrainian refugees this year.

The Tallinn city government on Wednesday tasked its education department with signing a contract for a Lilleküla High School branch for children of Ukrainian war refugees to be opened in Tallinn University's study building at Räägu 49, Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said.

The school will open its doors on Monday with the focus on hobby activities and so-called softer subjects until the end of the academic year, Belobrovtsev explained.

The new school on Räägu tänav will cater to around 200 students initially, with 60 starting on Monday. Teachers number ten. Belobrovtsev said that the city will attempt to have pedagogues from Ukraine who have arrived as refugees teaching at the school.

The deputy mayor added that the Räägu School could expand from the new academic year and could admit 500-600 students by September 1. Students will switch to the national curriculum from the new year, the deputy mayor said.

Ukraine refugees had registered 2,180 applications for a Tallinn school place and 690 for a kindergarten place by Wednesday.

--

