Tartu offering free Estonian language classes to Ukrainian war refugees

Estonian and Ukrainian flags seen at a public concert and demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tartu's Town Hall Square. March 2022.
Estonian and Ukrainian flags seen at a public concert and demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tartu's Town Hall Square. March 2022. Source: Ahto Sooaru
Beginning this Friday, the City of Tartu in cooperation with Tartu Folk High School is offering an Estonian language course to war refugees from Ukraine. Classes will take place three days per week and are open to everyone interested.

"The refugees who have arrived here from Ukraine have shown an active interest in learning Estonian," Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said according to a city government press release. "As the organization of classes on the state level will take time, we decided to take the initiative on the city's part and get started with classes on Friday already."

The Estonian language course will begin on March 25 and last through June 3.

Classes will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1-2:30 p.m. at Tartu Folk High School, located at Pepleri 4 (accessible via buses 3 and 25, between Pepleri and Vallikraavi stops).

Click here for more information for Ukrainian refugees in Tartu, available in Ukrainian, English and Russian.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

